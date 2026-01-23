Business Today
Subscribe
WEF Davos 2026PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
union budget
Budget 2026: Understanding direct and indirect taxes, how do they impact you

Budget 2026: Understanding direct and indirect taxes, how do they impact you

Union Budget 2026: Direct and indirect taxes together shape fiscal revenue, spending capacity, and economic growth

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jan 23, 2026 3:53 PM IST
Budget 2026: Understanding direct and indirect taxes, how do they impact youBudget 2026: What are direct and indirect taxes?

The Union Budget is the government’s most powerful policy document of the year. On Sunday morning, February 1, 2026, at 11 AM, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2026-27 in the Parliament. It will tell taxpayers what they really want to know.  

As the Union Budget 2026-27 approaches, the first question likely to be on everyone’s mind is: How will this impact my wallet? The answer lies in taxes. From your monthly salary to the groceries in your cart, taxes shape how much you earn, spend, and save.

Advertisement

Related Articles

What are direct and indirect taxes?

Direct Taxes: These are levied directly on your income or wealth. The most common example is income tax, paid by individuals and corporations based on earnings. Wealth taxes, property tax, and corporate tax also fall under this category.

Indirect Taxes: These are levied on goods and services, not directly on your income. Examples include GST, customs duty, excise duty, and service tax. You pay them when buying products or services.

How do direct taxes impact you?

Direct taxes affect the money in your pocket immediately. If income tax rates increase, your take-home salary reduces. For corporations, a higher corporate tax can influence product prices or dividend payouts. Budget proposals on direct taxes also determine how much disposable income individuals and companies have, affecting consumption and investment.

Advertisement

How do indirect taxes impact you?

Indirect taxes influence the cost of everything you buy. A hike in GST or customs duty makes products from electronics to daily essentials more expensive. Conversely, a cut in indirect taxes can reduce prices, boosting consumption. Businesses also adjust their pricing strategies based on indirect tax changes, which can ripple across the economy.

Why does the Union Budget 2026 account for both of them?

Direct and indirect taxes together shape fiscal revenue, spending capacity, and economic growth. The government balances tax rates to fund infrastructure, welfare schemes, and development projects while keeping households and businesses financially stable. For citizens, understanding these taxes reveals how the Budget affects daily expenses, savings, investments, and purchasing power.

Advertisement

In short, whether it’s your salary, your shopping, or your company’s profits, direct and indirect taxes define how Budget decisions touch your life every day.

Union Budget 2026 Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present her record 9th Union Budget on February 1, amid rising expectations from taxpayers and fresh global uncertainties. Renewed concerns over potential Trump-era tariff policies and their impact on Indian exports and growth add an external risk factor the Budget will have to navigate.
Track live Budget updates, breaking news, expert opinions and in-depth analysis only on BusinessToday.in
Published on: Jan 23, 2026 3:53 PM IST
Follow Us onChannel
Post a comment0

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today