Economic Survey 2024: Women empowerment improved, self-employment high in Himachal Pradesh, J&K

The trend of self-employment among rural women has remained consistently high in states like Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir over the years, revealed a survey by the National Sample Survey Office (NSSO). In 2022-23, Himachal Pradesh had the highest percentage of self-employed women at 88.8%, followed closely by Jammu & Kashmir at 95.4%. Delhi recorded the lowest percentage of self-employed women at 3.2%, the survey showed.

Related Articles

Key Findings:

Regular Wage/Salary Employment:

Delhi had the highest percentage of women in regular wage or salaried employment at 96.8%.

States like Bihar (5.3%) and Jharkhand (2.4%) had very low percentages in this category

2. Casual Labour:

Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh had significant percentages of women working as casual labourers, at 46.1% and 44.6% respectively.

Mizoram recorded the lowest percentage at 0.1%.

State-Specific Highlights:

Assam: In 2022-23, 75.1% of women in rural Assam were self-employed, 18.8% were in regular wage employment, and 6.1% were casual labourers.

In 2022-23, 75.1% of women in rural Assam were self-employed, 18.8% were in regular wage employment, and 6.1% were casual labourers. Bihar: The self-employment rate among women was high at 71.4%, with 5.3% in regular wage employment and 23.3% in casual labour.

The self-employment rate among women was high at 71.4%, with 5.3% in regular wage employment and 23.3% in casual labour. Kerala: The employment distribution was relatively balanced with 39.3% self-employed, 33.0% in regular wage employment, and 27.6% in casual labour.

Trends Over the Years:

Increasing Self-Employment: The trend of self-employment among rural women has remained consistently high in states like Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir over the years.

The trend of self-employment among rural women has remained consistently high in states like Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir over the years. Fluctuating Regular Wage Employment: States like Delhi and Haryana have shown variations in the percentage of women in regular wage employment.

States like Delhi and Haryana have shown variations in the percentage of women in regular wage employment. Casual Labour: The percentage of women in casual labour has seen shifts, with certain states like Tamil Nadu maintaining a high percentage.

Meanwhile, according to the economic survey for FY 2023-24 released earlier today, women's participation in India’s labour force has increased dramatically. The female labour force participation rate (LFPR) soared to 37% in 2022-23, up from a mere 23.3% in 2017-18—an impressive shift largely driven by rural women, who dominate in agriculture-related roles.

The economic survey highlights a significant rise in women entrepreneurship. Under the PM Mudra Yojana, 68% of loans were granted to female entrepreneurs. Similarly, 77.7% of beneficiaries of the Stand-Up India scheme are women. With the growth of digital literacy, women make up over half of the beneficiaries of the Prime Minister’s Rural Digital Literacy Campaign.