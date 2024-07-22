Economic Survey 2024: Women empowerment improved, self-employment high in Himachal Pradesh, J&K

The trend of self-employment among rural women has remained consistently high in states like Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir over the years, revealed a survey by the National Sample Survey Office (NSSO). In 2022-23, Himachal Pradesh had the highest percentage of self-employed women at 88.8%, followed closely by Jammu & Kashmir at 95.4%. Delhi recorded the lowest percentage of self-employed women at 3.2%, the survey showed.
Meanwhile, according to the economic survey for FY 2023-24 released earlier today, women's participation in India’s labour force has increased dramatically. The female labour force participation rate (LFPR) soared to 37% in 2022-23, up from a mere 23.3% in 2017-18—an impressive shift largely driven by rural women, who dominate in agriculture-related roles.
The economic survey highlights a significant rise in women entrepreneurship. Under the PM Mudra Yojana, 68% of loans were granted to female entrepreneurs. Similarly, 77.7% of beneficiaries of the Stand-Up India scheme are women. With the growth of digital literacy, women make up over half of the beneficiaries of the Prime Minister’s Rural Digital Literacy Campaign.
