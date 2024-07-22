PM Modi ahead of Budget Session: ‘We fought as much as we had to since Jan, that period is over’ 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the media ahead of the Budget Session on Monday, and urged all the Members of Parliament (MPs) to focus on working towards the benefit of the nation. He said that they all fought as much as they had to since January – ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 – but now that period is over, the public has given its verdict, and it is time for the MPs to focus on the future of the nation. He said that come January 2029, they can go ahead and ‘play any game’ but till then the focus should be to work for the welfare of the people and the future of the nation.

“I would like to request all the MPs of the country that from January till now we have fought as much as we had to, but now that period is over, the public has given its verdict. I would like to ask all the parties to rise above party lines and dedicate themselves to the country and use this dignified platform of Parliament for the next 4.5 years,” he said.

“In the election year of January 2029, you can play any game, but till then we should participate in the empowerment of the farmers, youth and the country,” said PM Modi.

Union Budget 2024 will set the direction for the journey of the next five years and lay the foundation for fulfilling the vision of 'Viksit Bharat' in 2047, he said.

He, meanwhile, accused some parties of indulging in ‘negative politics’ and wasting the Parliament’s time to hide their failures. He lashed out at the opposition parties for "trying to scuttle his voice" in Parliament in the last session.

The government is working to implement the guarantees it had made to the people, he said. “The guarantees that I have been giving, we are moving forward to implement those guarantees on the ground," he said.

"This Budget is an important Budget of the Amrit Kaal. The opportunity of five years that we have, this budget will decide the direction of that journey as well as lay the foundation for fulfilling the dream of Viksit Bharat in 2047," Modi said.