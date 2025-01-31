Warning on China, update on food inflation: Here are top highlights from Economic Survey 2025

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday tabled the Economic Survey 2024-25 in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, marking the beginning of the Budget session.

The survey, prepared under the supervision of Chief Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran, focused on inflation, capital expenditure, IPO listings, growing influence of China, as well as the very real threat of massive job losses in the era of artificial intelligence.

Related Articles

CEA Nageswaran mentioned that the Indian economy is poised to do better in the second half of FY25 despite heightened global uncertainties. He also mentioned that the COVID pandemic-induced stress on the Indian economy has been completely done away with.

Here are the top highlights of the Economic Survey tabled today: