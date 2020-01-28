Coronavirus outbreak: How prepared is India?

China continues to reel under the deadly Coronavirus (nCov) outbreak with the death toll having reached 106, causing global alarm. The virus, which has spread across the country, has infected over 2,700 people mostly in Wuhan and other Chinese cities. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said no positive case had been detected in India so far though samples of seven passengers had been sent to the ICMR-NIV Pune lab. Meanwhile, the Indian and Chinese officials on Monday discussed plans to evacuate over 250 Indians from Wuhan city and Hubei province in view of the virus outbreak. Indian diplomats held a meeting with officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China regarding the evacuation of Indians from China. Watch the video for latest on the virus that is threatening the world.



