Monsoon plays havoc in Kerala, IMD issues red alert in 6 districts

August 10, 2020

Heavy rains have continued to lash Kerala for the past three days. The Indian Meteorological Department issued a red alert for six districts of Kerala on Sunday stating that they would receive over 20 cm rainfall on Monday. The water level at Mullaperiyar reservoir in Idukki district of Kerala also reached 136 feet late Sunday night. Considering the spread of coronavirus, the authorities have opened separate camps for different categories of flood-affected people. Watch the video for more.

Also Read: 77% Indians trust country's healthcare system: survey



