BCCI to fund Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s parents’ travel as 15-year-old joins senior team

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has taken a rare and thoughtful step to support 15-year-old batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as he prepares to join the senior Indian cricket team for the first time. Recognising the challenges of transitioning from age-group cricket to the international stage at such a young age, the board has decided to bear the travel expenses of his parents during the upcoming overseas tours.

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Sooryavanshi, who recently earned his maiden call-up to India’s T20I squad for the tours of Ireland and England, is currently in Sri Lanka with the India A team. BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed that the board is willing to arrange and fund travel for the teenager’s parents so that he has a familiar support system while adapting to life in the senior setup.

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The rise of Sooryavanshi

The move comes after an extraordinary rise for the Bihar-born cricketer. Sooryavanshi enjoyed a dream IPL 2026 season with Rajasthan Royals, scoring 776 runs in 16 matches and finishing as the tournament’s leading run-scorer. His aggressive batting, consistency, and ability to dominate experienced bowlers made him one of the biggest talking points of the season.

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His performances left the national selectors with little choice. India's chief selector, Ajit Agarkar, recently remarked that the youngster had “almost forced” his way into the team through sheer weight of runs and impact performances. While players’ families are not usually accommodated on international tours at the board’s expense, officials believe Sooryavanshi’s case is unique. At just 15 years of age, he remains one of the youngest cricketers ever selected for India’s senior team. The BCCI feels parental presence will help him cope with the pressures of international cricket and adjust more comfortably to a dressing room filled with experienced adult professionals.

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India’s white-ball tour begins with two T20Is against Ireland later this month before moving to England for a five-match T20I series. If selected in the playing XI, Sooryavanshi could create history by becoming India’s youngest men’s international cricketer, surpassing a long-standing record associated with Sachin Tendulkar.