Banquet hall one moment, swimming pool the next : Inside Anil Agarwal's luxurious London mansion

One button is all it takes for a lavish banquet hall inside billionaire Anil Agarwal's London residence to disappear beneath the floor and re-emerge as a luxury swimming pool.

The remarkable feature is among the highlights of the Vedanta Resources founder's sprawling Mayfair home, which he showcased during a house tour on Curly Tales' YouTube channel. In the video released on February 6, Agarwal, ranked as the world's fourth-richest non-resident Indian (NRI), offered viewers a glimpse into a residence that blends cutting-edge technology with strong Indian cultural roots.

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Located in one of London's most exclusive neighbourhoods, the home combines classic British architecture with understated luxury and distinctly Indian touches. Despite its prime London address, the residence includes a dedicated prayer space and several elements that reflect Agarwal's upbringing and values.

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The 'banquet hall that turns into swimming pool'

Among its standout features is what Agarwal described as the "banquet hall that turns into swimming pool". The subterranean space uses a sophisticated moving-floor system. At the press of a button, the marble floor slowly descends into the ground while water rises from a reservoir below, transforming the grand entertaining area into a fully functional swimming pool within minutes.

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(Picture credits: Curly Tales)

The innovative design helps maximise space in central London, allowing the family to host large gatherings, including bhajans and business dinners, before converting the area into a private wellness retreat.

The glass elevator

The multi-storey home also features a custom-designed glass elevator that connects the entertainment areas with the family's private living quarters, making it easier to move between the different levels of the residence.

(Picture credits: Curly Tales)

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The sunlit conservatory

Another eye-catching part of the residence is its expansive conservatory. The glass-enclosed space, featuring soaring ceilings and intricate ironwork, bridges the home's historic British architecture with Agarwal's preference for nature and natural light.

(Picture credits: Curly Tales)

Designed to feel like an outdoor garden throughout the year, regardless of London's weather, the conservatory is filled with exotic plants and serves as a favourite spot for morning tea and informal family discussions. Thanks to its peaceful atmosphere and abundance of natural light, the space is also used for spiritual reflection and cultural gatherings that celebrate Indian traditions.

The private cinema

Another standout feature of the residence is its private cinema hall, designed to offer an immersive movie-watching experience. The in-house theatre allows family members and guests to enjoy films in a comfortable and exclusive setting without leaving the property.

(Picture credits: Curly Tales)

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Private theatres have become a defining feature of many ultra-luxury homes, combining entertainment and convenience while enhancing the overall appeal of the residence.

The home gym

The home also includes a fully equipped private gym, reflecting a strong focus on health and wellness. The dedicated fitness space allows residents to exercise in complete privacy and convenience.

(Picture credits: Curly Tales)

In high-end homes, private gyms are increasingly considered an essential amenity, aligning with a growing emphasis onpersonal well-being as a key part of luxury living.

A home shaped by Indian values

The tour offers a rare look inside a home that is equal parts high-tech innovation and personal sanctuary, reflecting the journey of a businessman who rose from a childhood in Bihar to become one of India's most prominent global industrialists.