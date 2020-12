Farmers' unions announced a 24-hour long relay hunger strike today at all protest sites. The protesting farmers also warned to block NH9 if they were not allowed to move towards the Ghazipur border in 24 hours. The central government, on the other hand, has written to farmers' unions inviting them for the next round of talks. Watch the video for more.

