Trumps in Delhi for Day 2; Clashes over CAA in Delhi

After a busy Day 1, US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have their task cut out for today's engagements. Trump and the First Lady were accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhawan by President Ram Nath Kovind and his wife Savita Kovind around 10 am today; A total of five people, including a police constable, have died as violence over the citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) spiralled across northeast Delhi on Monday. Despite police efforts, frenzied protesters torched several houses, shops, vehicles and petrol pumps; U.S. President Donald Trump will seek $2.5 billion from Congress to fight the coronavirus epidemic and the U.S. and South Korean militaries are considering scaling back joint training as the virus spreads in Europe and the Middle East. Watch this and more news on News Blast.

Also read: Trump India Visit: Ivanka Trump goes formal in all-white suit

Also read: Slowing credit offtake most critical challenge for banks: Shaktikanta Das







