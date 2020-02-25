Trump India Visit: Ivanka Trump goes formal in all-white suit

US President Donald Trump's daughter and senior advisor Ivanka Trump wore an all-white formal outfit on Day 2 of Trumps' visit. Ivanka was spotted in the formal suit ahead of the ceremonial reception of the POTUS and the First Lady at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Delhi: US President Donald Trump's daughter and senior advisor Ivanka Trump arrives at Rashtrapati Bhavan ahead of the ceremonial reception of the US President. pic.twitter.com/iTyjCRftf2 â ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2020

She wore a button-down white suit as she was spotted interacting with dignitaries at the Rashtrapati Bhawan. The senior advisor to the POTUS opted for formals today in keeping with the official events scheduled for Day 2.

The First Lady also landed at the Ahmedabad airport on February 24 in an all white jumpsuit from Atelier Caito for Herve Pierre. Melania Trump had paired this jumpsuit with a sash made out of green silk and gold metallic thread.

The US President and the First Lady headed to the Sabarmati Ashram to pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi. After this, Trump addressed a crowd of over one lakh at the Namaste Trump event held in the Motera stadium.

After touring Taj on the same day, the Trumps flew to Delhi. Today, the POTUS was given a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhawan following which the Trumps headed to Raj Ghat to pay respects to Mahatma Gandhi. Donald Trump and PM Modi held delegation level talks at the Hyderabad House at around 11:30 am.

