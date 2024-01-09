Oscar-winning actor Michelle Yeoh to get Crystal Award at WEF Davos 2024

Oscar-winning actor Michelle Yeoh of 'Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon' fame will get the 2024 Crystal Award at the World Economic Forum's (WEF) Davos annual meeting, which will kick start from January 15. The WEF on Monday said that architect and educator Diebedo Francis Kere and guitarist Nile Rodgers will also get the award along with Yeoh."

In 2023, Yeoh made history by becoming the first woman of Asian descent to win the Academy Award for Best Actress. The internationally acclaimed actor has starred in over 60 films, including James Bond's Tomorrow Never Dies, Oscar-winning Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon, Memoirs of a Geisha, Sunshine, The Lady, Crazy Rich Asians, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Also read: Macron, Li Qiang, Zelenskyy to attend Davos meet; Irani, Vaishnaw, Puri to represent India

"Appointed in 2016 as a UNDP Goodwill Ambassador for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Yeoh is committed to raising awareness and mobilising support for the SDGs, sustainable fashion, and disaster preparedness," the WEF said.

A native of Burkina Faso, Kéré will get the award for his leadership in providing the Gando community the means towards a socially, economically, and ecologically sustainable future through projects that focus on education, health, and the environment.

Rodgers, a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee, receives the 2024 Crystal Award for his "efforts to make the world a more peaceful, equal, and inclusive place through his iconic music, his exemplary commitment in fighting systemic racism, inequality, and injustice, and by championing innovative youth voices to decision-making tables".

Crystal Awards are given at the opening session of the WEF Annual Meeting to celebrate the achievements of leading artists who are bridge-builders and role models for all leaders of society.