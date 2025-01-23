'Come make your product in America': US President Donald Trump at World Economic Forum

US President Donald Trump, in his virtual address at the World Economic Forum (WEF), asked all top companies across the world to choose the United States as their manufacturing base.

“My message to every business in the world is very simple, come make your product in America, and we will give you among the lowest taxes of any nation on Earth. But if you don’t make your product in America, which is your prerogative, then very simply, you will have to pay a tariff. Economic confidence is soaring in America than ever before,” said Trump at WEF.

He said under the Trump administration, there would be no better place to grow a company than here.

He further said: “Three days ago, I took the oath of office and we started the ‘Golden Age of America’. Our country will soon be stronger and united than ever before.”

Trump also promised job growth and 15% corporate tax for US-based manufacturing. “We are going to have a lot of jobs in America. We are going to bring corporate taxes to 15% if companies make in America.”

“We will take rapid action to battle government spending and increased borrowing costs that have resulted in economic calamity in the US. If you don’t make in America there will be tariffs.”

Trump on Oil

In addition, Trump called on Saudi Arabia to reduce oil prices and boost their investments in America to reach one trillion dollars.

"I terminated the ridiculous and incredibly wasteful Green New Deal. I call it the Green New Scam, withdrew from the one-sided Paris climate accord, and ended the insane and costly electric vehicle mandate. The United States has the largest amount of oil and gas of any country on Earth, and we're going to use it. I'm also going to ask Saudi Arabia and OPEC to bring down the cost of oil, you've got to bring it down," Trump said.

Trump on Joe Biden

Criticising former president Joe Biden for high inflation. He said because of Biden’s ruinous policies cost of servicing debt is more than 230% higher than projected in 2020.

"President Biden totally lost control of what was going on in our country, but in particular with our high inflation economy and at our border," Trump said. He continued by saying that he acted rapidly in his first 72 hours to reverse Biden’s 'left' policies.

"Over the past four years, our government racked up 8 trillion dollars and wasteful deficit spending and inflicted nation-wrecking energy restrictions, crippling regulations and hidden taxes like never before. The result is the worst inflation crisis in modern history and sky-high interest rates for our citizens and even throughout the world," Trump said.

Trump on China

“I think we will have a very good relationship with China. We only want a level playing field with China; We are only looking for a fair relationship and nothing phenomenal. I like President Xi very much, but the relationship got strained due to COVID-19. Look forward to getting along with China. Hope we can work with China to get the war in Ukraine to end.”

Donald Trump on Middle East, Russia-Ukraine war

"Before even taking office, my team negotiated a ceasefire agreement in the Middle East, which wouldn't have happened without us, as I think most people in the room know. Earlier this week, the hostages began returning to their families. They are returning, and it's a beautiful sight, and more will continue to come back. They started coming back on Sunday," Trump said

"Our efforts to secure a peace settlement between Russia and Ukraine are now hopefully underway. It's so important to get that done. That is an absolute killing field. Millions of soldiers are being killed. Nobody has seen anything like it since World War II. They're lying dead all over the flat fields. It's flat farmland, and there are millions of Russians and millions of Ukrainians. Nobody has seen anything like it since World War II."