Davos 2025 to host 3 Indian CMs & 100 CEOs as global crises take center stage

Over 100 Indian leaders, including three chief ministers—Devendra Fadnavis, Chandrababu Naidu, and Revant Reddy—are set to attend the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) 2025 Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland. The five-day event, beginning January 20, will spotlight India’s growing influence in addressing global challenges.

This year’s theme, “Collaboration for the Intelligent Age,” comes as the world grapples with crises like the Ukraine war, the West Asia conflict, and a shifting U.S. political landscape marked by Donald Trump’s return to office. Key Indian leaders, including Maharashtra CM Fadnavis and Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu, bring experience from prior WEF meetings.

Related Articles

Joining the CMs are Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Tamil Nadu Minister T.R.B. Rajaa, and Uttar Pradesh Minister Suresh Khanna. Chandrababu Naidu’s son, Nara Lokesh, a senior minister in Andhra Pradesh, will also accompany the delegation. Prominent business leaders like Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Rishad Premji, and Adar Poonawalla are among the heavyweights from Indian industry making the trip.

While central government representation has historically included figures like Smriti Irani and Ashwini Vaishnaw, this year’s Union delegates have not yet been announced. Notably, there is no confirmation on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s participation, a past attendee of the high-profile summit.

The Indian delegation will contribute to discussions on pressing global issues, including climate change, ethical technology adoption, and geopolitical tensions. A dedicated session titled “India’s Economic Blueprint” will examine how India has shifted from traditional export models to drive growth through innovation and startups, especially in manufacturing and technology.

The meeting will also feature industry giants from Tata, Reliance, Mahindra, and Infosys, alongside emerging voices shaping India’s economic future. Leaders from India aim to position the country as a central figure in crafting solutions to global economic fragmentation and polarization.

As the WEF convenes its 55th annual meeting, its mission of fostering public-private cooperation aligns with India’s ambitions to lead in artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and biotech. The presence of high-ranking Indian officials and CEOs signals the nation’s intent to be a decisive voice in navigating global challenges, while fostering collaboration for a sustainable and inclusive future.