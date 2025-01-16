India’s sunrise state, ready to conquer the World

The Government of Andhra Pradesh is set to make a significant global impact at the upcoming World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland. Led by Hon'ble Chief Minister Sri Chandrababu Naidu, the state delegation will present its visionary approach to development, emphasizing a unique blend of "Speed of Doing Business" with unwavering commitment to sustainability and innovation.
Aligned with WEF's 2025 theme, Andhra Pradesh will showcase its pioneering initiatives in renewable energy, sustainable agriculture, and technological advancement. The state's focus on rapid decision-making, streamlined approvals, and investor-centric governance has attracted significant domestic and international investment.
A Blueprint for the Future:
The Government of Andhra Pradesh has meticulously crafted 21 sector-specific policy documents, outlining a comprehensive roadmap for the coming years. These policies cover a diverse range of sectors, from IT and Industry to Food Processing and Clean Energy, providing both the government and private sector with a clear and predictable framework for future growth.
Furthermore, the state's "Svarna Andhra @ 2047" vision document outlines a bold ambition to transform Andhra Pradesh into a $2.4 trillion economy by 2047. This ambitious goal is underpinned by 10 key guiding principles, including a focus on "Zero Poverty," embracing "deep tech" across all sectors, developing "global best logistics," and empowering farmers through "Agri-Tech."
Key Highlights of Andhra Pradesh’s Participation at WEF
• Sustainability at the Core:
• Driving Industrial Growth:
Objectives at WEF Davos 2025:
Expected Outcomes:
By leveraging the WEF Davos 2025 platform, the Andhra Pradesh government aims to:
Exclusive Roundtables at Davos:
The Andhra Pradesh government will be hosting five exclusive roundtables at the World Economic Forum to explore critical areas like - i) AI for Good – Shaping a Smarter, Sustainable Tomorrow ii) Shaping the Future for Next-Gen AI: Innovation Hub, Data Factory, and AI University iii) Building the next Petrochemical Hub iv) The Next Wave – Pioneering the Blue Economy of Tomorrow v) Powering the Future with Green Hydrogen & Renewable Energy
Target Audience/ Segments
By showcasing its unique blend of "Speed and Sustainability," Andhra Pradesh aims to attract significant global attention and investment, solidifying its position as a leader in inclusive and sustainable development.
1. Attract large-scale investments in Andhra Pradesh’s priority sectors.
2. Target Companies: Fortune 500 firms, green energy innovators, tech giants, and global manufacturers.
3. Attract technology leaders to invest in digital and AI-driven innovations (Artificial Intelligence, machine learning, big data analytics, Data center operators and cloud infrastructure providers, smart governance, health tech, and ed-tech solution providers.
4. Renewable energy developers and technology providers, green hydrogen companies and storage solution providers and organizations investing in Net Zero and decarbonization efforts.
5. Corporations in petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, heavy industries, and auto manufacturing, including large companies with expansion plans in the South Asian Market
6. Environmental advocacy groups and climate-focused organizations.
