India’s sunrise state, ready to conquer the World

The Government of Andhra Pradesh is set to make a significant global impact at the upcoming World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland. Led by Hon'ble Chief Minister Sri Chandrababu Naidu, the state delegation will present its visionary approach to development, emphasizing a unique blend of "Speed of Doing Business" with unwavering commitment to sustainability and innovation.



Aligned with WEF's 2025 theme, Andhra Pradesh will showcase its pioneering initiatives in renewable energy, sustainable agriculture, and technological advancement. The state's focus on rapid decision-making, streamlined approvals, and investor-centric governance has attracted significant domestic and international investment.

A Blueprint for the Future:

The Government of Andhra Pradesh has meticulously crafted 21 sector-specific policy documents, outlining a comprehensive roadmap for the coming years. These policies cover a diverse range of sectors, from IT and Industry to Food Processing and Clean Energy, providing both the government and private sector with a clear and predictable framework for future growth.



Furthermore, the state's "Svarna Andhra @ 2047" vision document outlines a bold ambition to transform Andhra Pradesh into a $2.4 trillion economy by 2047. This ambitious goal is underpinned by 10 key guiding principles, including a focus on "Zero Poverty," embracing "deep tech" across all sectors, developing "global best logistics," and empowering farmers through "Agri-Tech."

Key Highlights of Andhra Pradesh’s Participation at WEF

• Sustainability at the Core:

APCNF Initiative: Andhra Pradesh will prominently feature its acclaimed Andhra Pradesh Community Natural Farming (APCNF) initiative. This program promotes regenerative farming practices, benefiting over 6 million farmers while mitigating climate change through sustainable agricultural methods. Renewable Energy Leadership: With an ambitious target of 72 GW of renewable energy, Andhra Pradesh is emerging as a green energy powerhouse. The state's focus on solar, wind, and pumped storage projects positions it as a key player in India's clean energy transition. Global Recognition for Climate Action: Andhra Pradesh's commitment to climate action has garnered global recognition, including the prestigious Gulbenkian Prize for Humanity.

• Driving Industrial Growth:

Mulapeta Petrochemical Region: The state will showcase the Mulapeta Chemical and Petrochemical Region as a major industrial hub, offering world-class infrastructure and investment opportunities in petrochemicals, chemicals, and allied industries. Tech and Innovation Hub: Andhra Pradesh is strategically positioning itself as a hub for AI and digital innovation. The state's reliable power supply, advanced infrastructure, and skilled workforce are attracting data centers and AI-led technology investments.

Objectives at WEF Davos 2025:

Global Collaboration: Forge strategic partnerships in renewable energy, sustainable agriculture, AI, and industrial development.

Investment Promotion: Highlight Andhra Pradesh's investor-friendly ecosystem and attract investments across key sectors.

Showcase Leadership: Position Andhra Pradesh as a model for inclusive and sustainable development.

Climate Commitment: Emphasize the state's contributions to India's Net Zero targets and global climate action goals.

Expected Outcomes:

By leveraging the WEF Davos 2025 platform, the Andhra Pradesh government aims to:

Secure significant investments and MoUs from global investors.

Enhance Andhra Pradesh's global profile as a destination for green growth and technological innovation.

Forge long-term partnerships that drive job creation and sustainable development.

Reinforce the state's commitment to balancing economic growth with environmental sustainability.

Exclusive Roundtables at Davos:

The Andhra Pradesh government will be hosting five exclusive roundtables at the World Economic Forum to explore critical areas like - i) AI for Good – Shaping a Smarter, Sustainable Tomorrow ii) Shaping the Future for Next-Gen AI: Innovation Hub, Data Factory, and AI University iii) Building the next Petrochemical Hub iv) The Next Wave – Pioneering the Blue Economy of Tomorrow v) Powering the Future with Green Hydrogen & Renewable Energy

Target Audience/ Segments

By showcasing its unique blend of "Speed and Sustainability," Andhra Pradesh aims to attract significant global attention and investment, solidifying its position as a leader in inclusive and sustainable development.

1. Attract large-scale investments in Andhra Pradesh’s priority sectors.

2. Target Companies: Fortune 500 firms, green energy innovators, tech giants, and global manufacturers.

3. Attract technology leaders to invest in digital and AI-driven innovations (Artificial Intelligence, machine learning, big data analytics, Data center operators and cloud infrastructure providers, smart governance, health tech, and ed-tech solution providers.

4. Renewable energy developers and technology providers, green hydrogen companies and storage solution providers and organizations investing in Net Zero and decarbonization efforts.

5. Corporations in petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, heavy industries, and auto manufacturing, including large companies with expansion plans in the South Asian Market

6. Environmental advocacy groups and climate-focused organizations.

