'World capital of AI and Crypto': Trump outlines ambitious vision for US leadership in tech at Davos 2025

During a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, US President Donald Trump outlined plans for the United States to lead in artificial intelligence (AI) and cryptocurrency. Speaking via video, Trump re-announced a $500 billion investment in AI infrastructure by Oracle, SoftBank, and OpenAI, aiming to make the US the "world capital of artificial intelligence." He attributed this investment to his administration's deregulation efforts, though he did not address ethical or regulatory concerns related to AI.

Trump also expressed intentions to position the US as a leader in cryptocurrency, linking this to a broader agenda of reducing regulations. According to Trump, this represents a departure from the previous administration's approach to digital currencies, with analysts expecting a more favourable environment for blockchain companies. The crypto market has witnessed a surge since the re-election of Donald Trump.

Energy independence was another focal point, with Trump declaring a "national energy emergency" to expedite oil and gas projects. He argued that lower energy costs would benefit households and support industries like AI and cryptocurrency mining. However, this emphasis on fossil fuels may attract criticism from environmental groups.

Foreign investment in US technology was also highlighted, with Trump claiming Saudi Arabia plans to invest $600 billion, potentially rising to $1 trillion.

While Trump's promises are ambitious, specifics on implementation remain unclear. The $500 billion AI investment lacks a timeline or detailed plans, and his comments on cryptocurrency did not specify regulatory changes. The administration is currently focusing on deregulation, tax cuts, and energy expansion to drive tech innovation. It remains to be seen if these strategies will achieve the global leadership Trump envisions.

Elon Musk, one of the biggest supported of Donald Trump, has openly criticised the new joint venture. He claims that the funding required for this new venture is far from complete. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman openly contested Elon Musk's claims, asking him to come see the progress himself.