'We are one nation first, and then...': At Davos, Andhra Minister Nara Lokesh dismisses North-South divide

Andhra Pradesh HRD Minister Nara Lokesh on Wednesday addressed the discourse surrounding a perceived North-South divide in the country. "I don't think it's a divide; it's a debate. That's very, very important for a country like India," Lokesh said in an exclusive conversation with Business Today Editor Siddharth Zarabi on the sidelines of WEF Davos 2025.

Lokesh conceded that South India often receives less than its contribution to the national economy, but stressed the importance of assisting states facing unique challenges. "It's a fact that for whatever South India contributes, it gets less. But saying that, it's important that we also take care of our brothers who need handholding because they have their own challenges. So I think we are one nation first, and then states," he explained.

The TDP minister suggested that the Centre should come up with unique propositions that can enable the fast-growing states to grow faster. "It's not just about state policies, it could be infrastructure, it could be connecting all the economic capitals of south to north. There are some very interesting ways that we can do or maybe even looking at some specific areas of focus for specific states given the talent the manpower and the resources available there."

"If you can go deeper and create specialisations and then states feed off each other in terms of energy and focus there...something that we can really achieve together and make a stronger Nation."

Lokesh’s comments come amid criticism from Southern leaders like Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, who have accused the Centre of favoring Northern states in tax devolution. Siddaramaiah, last year, staged a protest in New Delhi, alleging Karnataka suffered losses amounting to Rs 1.87 lakh crore under the 15th Finance Commission.

On the sidelines of the Davos Summit, Lokesh also provided an update on the stalled Amaravati capital project, stating that work would resume in February with a three-year timeline for completion. "The Government of India has been very kind. They've given a special grant to Andhra Pradesh to restart works in Amaravati. All the works are going to start in February and we're giving ourselves three years to complete all the major works," he said.