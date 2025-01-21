'Working smarter to increase output without risking employee burnout is better': Roshni Nadar on workweek debate

Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Chairperson of HCLTech, rejected the idea that working long hours necessarily leads to higher productivity. Instead, she emphasized the importance of working smarter to increase output without risking employee burnout.

In response to the ongoing debate about work-life balance, particularly remarks from leaders like the CEO of L&T and N R Narayana Murthy of Infosys, who have advocated for long working hours to boost productivity, Roshni shared her perspective during an exclusive conversation with Rahul Kanwal, Executive Director of Business Today, at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

While some argue that Indians are becoming too comfortable, she disagrees with the notion that working 90 hours a week is the key to success.

As a woman, a mother, a daughter, and a wife, Roshni emphasized that she doesn’t measure productivity by the number of hours worked. Rather, she believes the focus should be on results. “I think you need to work smarter,” she said. “The focus should be on output.”

On the topic of working 70 or 90 hours a week, Roshni explained that such extended hours rarely lead to meaningful results. Instead, they often lead to fatigue, especially among younger employees, many of whom are in their 20s. She advocated for using artificial intelligence to streamline work processes and reduce stress, enabling employees to focus on higher-level tasks and skill-building opportunities.

Roshni also dismissed the comments made by L&T's CEO about a wife getting bored seeing her husband on Sundays, stating, “I think they’re all men talking.”

Ultimately, Roshni emphasized that HCLTech’s success doesn’t come from tracking the number of hours worked but from ensuring that work is productive. With the company’s impressive growth in recent years, she believes that the results speak for themselves.