'Aircraft was upside down': Delta jet lands, overturns in Toronto storm; Chilling video captures dramatic moments

A Delta Air Lines flight overturned upon landing at Toronto Pearson Airport on Monday, skidding out of control amid strong winds following a snowstorm. The crash left 18 of the 80 passengers injured, including a child, officials said.

Chilling visuals

The incident unfolded just hours after a severe snowstorm battered the region, making landing conditions treacherous. A video circulating on social media captures the terrifying moment the aircraft touched down, lost control, and flipped over.

Within seconds, thick black smoke billowed from the wreckage as passengers scrambled away from the overturned plane, bracing against the fierce winds and blowing snow.

Videos from the scene show the also aircraft lying on its back, with emergency crews surrounding the wreckage. Some passengers filmed their escape, capturing the moment they stepped out into the stormy night.

“We’re in Toronto. We just landed. Our plane crashed, it’s upside-down. Fire department is on site. It’s upside-down. Most people appear to be OK. We’re all getting off,” a passenger narrated in a video posted on X.

Critical injuries and emergency response

Three people, including a child, suffered critical injuries. Two individuals were airlifted to trauma centers, while the child was transported to a children’s hospital. Twelve others sustained moderate to mild injuries and were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Initial reports from Peel Regional Police listed eight injuries, with one person in critical but non-life-threatening condition. Later updates confirmed the number had risen to at least 15.

Emergency teams acted swiftly, with firefighters dousing the aircraft even as passengers evacuated. Helicopters and ambulances transported the injured to medical facilities.

Authorities confirm details amid ongoing investigation

Toronto Pearson Airport confirmed the crash, stating, “We are aware of an incident involving a Delta Air Lines plane arriving from Minneapolis, and emergency teams are responding.” The airport also assured that all passengers and crew had been accounted for.

Peel Regional Police Constable Sarah Patten said, “There is a plane crash. However, we don’t know the circumstances surrounding it at this point.” She added, “It is my understanding that most of the passengers are out and unharmed, but we’re still trying to make sure.”

The crash disrupted operations at Toronto Pearson, with over 40 flights delayed. The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration also confirmed a temporary ground stop at the airport as investigations continue.