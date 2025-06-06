Big boost for Indian-origin residents: Canada to restore citizenship to thousands of ‘Lost Canadians’ under Bill C-3 

The Donald Trump administration's intensified immigration policies have made Indian nationals encounter increasing challenges in securing US green cards and citizenship . A significant policy shift includes the executive order signed on January 20, 2025, which aims to end birthright citizenship for children born in the US to parents on temporary visas, such as H-1B and F-1.

Amid this fiasco, the Canadian government on June 5, 2025, introduced Bill C-3, aiming to repair decades-old citizenship laws that left thousands in limbo. Known as the "Citizenship Bill," the legislation takes direct aim at the 2009 "First-Generation Limit" (FGL), a rule that stripped or denied citizenship to many simply because they were born outside Canada — or had children who were. Now, Ottawa is moving to make amends.

Bill C-3 proposes to automatically reinstate Canadian citizenship to individuals who lost it — or were denied it — due to the FGL or similar outdated provisions. The change could impact thousands, particularly among immigrant communities, including Indian-origin residents and skilled foreign workers with Canadian roots.

The legislation doesn't just address past grievances. It lays out a future framework allowing Canadian parents born abroad to pass on their citizenship to their children — even if those children are also born abroad — provided the parent proves a "substantial connection" to Canada. That connection is defined as a minimum of 1,095 cumulative days (three years) of physical presence in Canada before the child's birth or adoption.

If passed, the bill would allow Canadian citizens by descent to both restore lost citizenship and grant it to children born or adopted abroad beyond the first generation — provided the parent meets the physical presence threshold.

The bill is now under legislative review and must pass three readings and receive royal assent before becoming law. The Ontario Superior Court of Justice has given the federal government until November 20, 2025, to revise the existing legislation. Failing that, the court may strike down or narrow the contested FGL provisions.