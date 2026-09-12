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Canada landlord-tenant fight turns ugly: Indian woman arrested after barbecue dispute, videos go viral

Canada landlord-tenant fight turns ugly: Indian woman arrested after barbecue dispute, videos go viral

The footage, shared by the tenant on social media, shows the dispute unfolding over a barbecue before expanding into further confrontations at the rental property.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 12, 2026 10:35 AM IST
Canada landlord-tenant fight turns ugly: Indian woman arrested after barbecue dispute, videos go viralBarbecue row turns ugly in Canada: Indian landlady arrested as tenant shares disturbing videos online
SUMMARY
  • A garden dinner with a friend spiralled into a landlord-tenant showdown
  • Videos showed the landlady objecting to barbecue use and possible damage
  • The tenant alleged repeated entry, lock changes and removal of his door

What began as a dinner with a friend in a garden turned into a bitter landlord-tenant confrontation in Canada, with a series of videos showing arguments, damaged food, allegations of harassment and, later, the arrest of an Indian woman identified as Raj Tiwana.

The footage, shared by the tenant on social media, shows the dispute unfolding over a barbecue before expanding into further confrontations at the rental property. The tenant alleged repeated interference by his landlady, while the videos later showed police arriving at the woman’s home and placing her under arrest.

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Barbecue dispute caught on video

The dispute reportedly began when Tiwana objected to the tenant using a barbecue in the garden with a friend. In one video, she pointed to brown stains on a wall and said she had to protect her property from damage.

The tenant, who said he was 50 years old, told the woman to leave and argued that he had the right to have friends over for dinner. The exchange grew heated, with the woman also objecting to the presence of the tenant’s friend, who was recording the confrontation.

In another video from the same day, the woman was seen removing food from a grill. The tenant accused her of trying to intimidate them as they cooked dinner. She then picked up a piece of wood and pushed the food off the grill, saying she could not allow them to cook on her property and that she would call the police.

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Tenant shares more clips alleging harassment

After the barbecue confrontation, the tenant, who posts videos on Instagram under the account name Tiwana Farm Survivor, shared several more clips alleging that the incident was part of a wider pattern of harassment and interference by his landlady.

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One video appeared to show the woman entering the tenant’s home and throwing rocks in his direction before confronting him physically. The tenant repeatedly asked her to leave his unit.

During the altercation, the woman appeared to grab a container from a table and strike the tenant’s friend while questioning why he was at the property. The tenant also alleged that the woman had entered his property without notifying him and changed the locks. In one post, he claimed his rent had been paid through August 15.

Another video appeared to show the entrance to his rental unit without a door. The tenant claimed the door had been completely removed, leaving him unable to properly secure the property and his belongings.

Claims of repeated entry into the unit

The dispute also appeared to involve other people arriving at the property. In another video, several men were seen entering the premises while the tenant confronted them. He repeatedly questioned why they were inside his unit and said they did not have permission to enter a tenant’s home.

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In a later video, the tenant said the property had been broken into for the third time and alleged that the door had been removed completely. “My unit has been broken into for the third time, the door was removed right off. Just recording this for the police for now,” he said.

Police arrest landlady

In a subsequent update, the tenant posted footage showing police arriving at the woman’s home. Police were seen telling her that she was under arrest. The woman appeared confused and asked whether she could call her daughter before officers handcuffed her and escorted her to a police vehicle.

The videos document the tenant’s version of the dispute and the allegations he has made against the landlady. However, the footage alone does not independently establish the full circumstances of the landlord-tenant conflict or prove all the allegations made against the woman.

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Published on: Sep 12, 2026 10:35 AM IST
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