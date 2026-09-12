Canada landlord-tenant fight turns ugly: Indian woman arrested after barbecue dispute, videos go viral

Barbecue dispute caught on video

The dispute reportedly began when Tiwana objected to the tenant using a barbecue in the garden with a friend. In one video, she pointed to brown stains on a wall and said she had to protect her property from damage.

The tenant, who said he was 50 years old, told the woman to leave and argued that he had the right to have friends over for dinner. The exchange grew heated, with the woman also objecting to the presence of the tenant’s friend, who was recording the confrontation.

In another video from the same day, the woman was seen removing food from a grill. The tenant accused her of trying to intimidate them as they cooked dinner. She then picked up a piece of wood and pushed the food off the grill, saying she could not allow them to cook on her property and that she would call the police.

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A landlady from Surrey, British Columbia, Canada tried to stop her tenant from eating beef on her property.



She then entered his rented unit and tried to mess around.



She called the cops.



The cops came and arrested the landlady and took her away 😂😂😂😂😂

👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/zIj36b2OFl — संदीप (@mezerohu) September 11, 2026

A Surrey tenant's videos of his feud with his landlady are going viral, and it just keeps getting worse 😭



The videos show ongoing arguments and yelling, her entering his suite, throwing rocks at him and his car was allegedly left covered in scratches.



In one of the latest… pic.twitter.com/1NZyQMLX4A — 604RAW (@604RAW) September 11, 2026

Tenant shares more clips alleging harassment

After the barbecue confrontation, the tenant, who posts videos on Instagram under the account name Tiwana Farm Survivor, shared several more clips alleging that the incident was part of a wider pattern of harassment and interference by his landlady.

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One video appeared to show the woman entering the tenant’s home and throwing rocks in his direction before confronting him physically. The tenant repeatedly asked her to leave his unit.

Raj Tiwana, a Canadian Sikh landlord, falsely and maliciously framed by many as a Hindu objecting to beef, forcefully broke into her tenant’s home, sent goons to intimidate him, and physically assaulted him.



She clearly thought she was untouchable, clinging to the trash mindset… pic.twitter.com/CZ4yamfXzl — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) September 11, 2026

During the altercation, the woman appeared to grab a container from a table and strike the tenant’s friend while questioning why he was at the property. The tenant also alleged that the woman had entered his property without notifying him and changed the locks. In one post, he claimed his rent had been paid through August 15.

Another video appeared to show the entrance to his rental unit without a door. The tenant claimed the door had been completely removed, leaving him unable to properly secure the property and his belongings.

Claims of repeated entry into the unit

The dispute also appeared to involve other people arriving at the property. In another video, several men were seen entering the premises while the tenant confronted them. He repeatedly questioned why they were inside his unit and said they did not have permission to enter a tenant’s home.

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In a later video, the tenant said the property had been broken into for the third time and alleged that the door had been removed completely. “My unit has been broken into for the third time, the door was removed right off. Just recording this for the police for now,” he said.

After that she started acting like a typical Indian Landlord. She called some desi goons to intimidate the tenant. pic.twitter.com/bEnFysmabG — NCMIndia Council For Men Affairs (@NCMIndiaa) September 11, 2026

Police arrest landlady

In a subsequent update, the tenant posted footage showing police arriving at the woman’s home. Police were seen telling her that she was under arrest. The woman appeared confused and asked whether she could call her daughter before officers handcuffed her and escorted her to a police vehicle.

Raw footage of bra woman land lady getting arrested in Surrey for multiple charges of crimes against her Canadian tenant pic.twitter.com/TKyljtP8Jd — Defecation Nation (@poojeetstreet) September 11, 2026

The videos document the tenant’s version of the dispute and the allegations he has made against the landlady. However, the footage alone does not independently establish the full circumstances of the landlord-tenant conflict or prove all the allegations made against the woman.