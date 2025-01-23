Canada sets study permit application cap at 5.05 lakh for 2025

The Canadian government has announced a cap on the number of study permit applications it will process in 2025, setting the limit at 505,162. This measure is part of a broader strategy to manage the rising number of temporary residents, particularly international students.

The cap, detailed in ministerial instructions published in the Canada Gazette, is intended to regulate the influx of foreign students and address challenges related to temporary residency. The policy will be in effect from January 22.

On September 19, 2024, Immigration Minister Marc Miller announced a reduction in the intake cap for international student study permits for 2025. Although the cap of 505,162 is higher than the actual number of permits in 2024.

The cap is designed not only to regulate numbers but also to ensure the sustainability of higher education programs. The limit on study permit applications does not equate to the number of permits that will be granted; it applies to the applications accepted for processing. Applications received after the cap is reached will not be processed, and processing fees will be refunded.

Canadian provinces and territories have been allocated specific portions of the cap, ensuring a balanced distribution and addressing regional educational needs. To be considered for processing, applications must include a provincial or territorial attestation letter.

India is one of the largest source countries, followed by China.

