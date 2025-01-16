Good news! Indians to benefit from Canada’s revised open work permit norms. Check details 

In a move that is expected to benefit Indian students, the Canadian government has revised open work permit (OWP) regulations for spouses of international students and foreign employees.

As per the new guidelines, only spouses of qualifying international students and foreign workers will be eligible to apply for an open work permit (OWP) from January 21 with new conditions based on the duration of study programmes and high-demand job sectors.

The update is expected to benefit many Indian students, which will allow them to bring their spouses to Canada for employment while they pursue their studies or work.

The revised OWP eligibility will be restricted to spouses of international students enrolled in master’s programmes lasting 16 months or more, doctoral programmes, or certain professional programmes.

Canada open work permit is not job-specific and lets you work for any employer, except for one on the ineligible list. You may have restrictions listed on your open work permit. If you have a restricted open work permit, your restrictions will be listed on your work permit.

Restrictions

Family OWPs will be restricted to spouses of foreign workers employed in TEER 1 occupations or selected TEER 2 or 3 roles within sectors facing labour shortages or aligned with government priorities. These sectors include natural and applied sciences, construction, health care, natural resources, education, sports and military.

High-skilled occupations are considered to be those in the National Occupational Classification (NOC), Training, Education, Experience and Responsibilities (TEER) category 0,1, 2 or 3.

In addition, the foreign worker must also have at least 16 months remaining on their work permit at the time when their spouse applies for the OWP. Dependent children of foreign workers will no longer be eligible. The open work permits that were approved under the previous measures and have not expired will remain valid.

What is an open work permit?

An open work permit lets you work for any employer, except for one that either

is listed as ineligible on the list of employers, who have failed to comply with the conditions, or

regularly offers striptease, erotic dance, escort services or erotic massages

You can only get an open work permit in specific situations.

Open work permits are not job-specific, so your employer doesn’t need a labour market impact assessment from Employment and Social Development Canada

Proof that an employer has submitted an offer of employment through the Employer Portal and paid the employer compliance fee

In most cases, you will have to pay the open work permit holder fee at the same time that you pay the work permit fee. Check the fee list for the most up-to-date application fees.