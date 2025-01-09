Canadian court grants bail to all 4 Indians accused in Hardeep Nijjar's murder

A Canadian court has granted bail to all four Indian nationals accused in the murder of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Nijjar. Four Indian citizens—Karan Brar, Amandeep Singh, Kamalpreet Singh, and Karanpreet Singh—are facing charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

The trial has been transferred to the British Columbia Supreme Court, with the next hearing set for February 11.

Hardeep Nijjar, a well-known pro-Khalistan leader, was killed in June 2023 in Surrey, British Columbia. The case attracted international attention when Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged that the Indian government was involved in the assassination, a claim India has dismissed as "baseless."

In May 2024, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) arrested the four men across different locations in Canada. However, the prosecution faced criticism for delays in presenting evidence during preliminary hearings.

Court documents obtained by India Today indicate that all four men were released under a "stay of proceedings" while awaiting trial. They appeared in the Supreme Court for a hearing on November 18, 2024. Court records show that their status is marked as 'N', meaning they are not in custody, suggesting they may be out on bail or released under certain conditions.

The Canadian government has initiated a "direct indictment," moving the case from the Surrey Provincial Court to the British Columbia Supreme Court, which bypasses a preliminary inquiry and accelerates the trial process.

