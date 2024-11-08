'He’ll be gone': Elon Musk predicts Justin Trudeau’s defeat in Canadian election

Elon Musk has set his sights on Canada’s political future, confidently predicting the end of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s tenure in the upcoming federal election. “He will be gone in the upcoming election,” Musk posted on X, responding to growing calls for a shift in leadership as Trudeau’s minority government faces mounting opposition.

Musk’s comment comes amid rising criticism of Trudeau’s policies and his government’s handling of domestic and international issues. The Prime Minister’s minority position leaves him vulnerable to challenges from other parties, particularly with opposition leaders rallying against his stance on immigration, spending, and climate policy.

The upcoming election will see Trudeau’s Liberal Party battling it out with the Conservatives, led by Pierre Poilievre, and the New Democrats under Jagmeet Singh. The Bloc Québécois and the Green Party will also contend for seats, each hoping to capitalize on Trudeau’s waning popularity.

Musk’s swipe at Trudeau follows a similar dig at German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, whom he recently called a “fool” on X after Scholz dismissed his finance minister, leaving Germany’s coalition government in turmoil. Musk’s critical tone resonated with users online, with one even asking Musk to help Canada “get rid of Trudeau.”

Trudeau has faced increasing pressure from figures like People’s Party of Canada Chief Maxime Bernier, who warns that unchecked immigration, high taxes, and climate policies risk leaving Canada outcompeted by a more conservative, business-friendly United States. “Canada needs to cut government spending, cut taxes, cut excessive red tape… or we will suffer a major brain drain and loss of investments,” Bernier tweeted.

Adding to Trudeau’s challenges, Canada’s relationship with India has deteriorated sharply. India has raised concerns over extremism and anti-India activities within Canada, calling for action to counter these issues. The strained ties worsened following accusations by Canadian leaders about the killing of Khalistan separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, leading India to recall its High Commissioner.

The stakes are high for Trudeau as Canada prepares for its next election, and Musk’s prediction only adds to the scrutiny Trudeau faces from both domestic and international critics. With political and diplomatic tensions rising, Trudeau’s leadership stands at a critical juncture ahead of 2025.