‘Khalistani violent extremism is a Canadian problem’: Canada MP Chandra Arya in parliament

Canadian MP Chandra Arya, highlighted the “serious problem of Khalistani extremism” in the parliament. This comes amid the deteriorating relations between India and Canada over the Khalistani issue. The ties between New Delhi and Ottawa plummeted after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau claimed that Indian agents were involved in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil.

Arya said that he could participate at a recent Hindu event only with the protection of Royal Canadian Mounted Police officers because Khalistani protesters were staging a disruptive demonstration against him.

“In Canada, we have long recognised and experienced the serious problem of Khalistani extremism. Let me be clear. The sanctity of Canadian sovereignty is sacrosanct and any interference by foreign state actors within Canada, in any form, is unacceptable,” he said in the parliament.

Two weeks back, I could safely participate in a Hindu event in Edmonton only with the protection of RCMP officers, as a group of Khalistani protesters staged a disruptive demonstration against me.

“Khalistani violent extremism is a Canadian problem and RCMP has said the national task force is focused on investigating it. We know that extremism and terrorism don’t recognise and are not limited to national borders,” he said urging Canadian law enforcement agencies to take the Khalistani issue with all seriousness.

Arya’s statement in the parliament was in stark contrast to the goings-on vis-a-vis the Khalistani issue. As recently as this month, the US-based Sikh for Justice founder Gurpatwant Singh Pannun issued an open threat against flying in Air India flights from November 1-19. Pannun said as it is the "40th anniversary of the Sikh genocide, an attack could occur on an Air India flight".

Meanwhile, in Canada, Trudeau admitted before Canada's foreign interference inquiry that his government only provided "intelligence and no proof" to India over the killing of Nijjar last year. This came after India reiterated that New Delhi had asked for evidence supporting Ottawa’s claims against Indian agents, but they were yet to furnish any details.