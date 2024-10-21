'The license they give themselves...': Jaishankar tears into Justin Trudeau govt as India-Canada tensions touch nadir

External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar tore into the Canadian government under Justin Trudeau and spoke about the country's double standards when it comes to diplomatic relations. He accused the country of maintaining "inconsistent standards" in its dealings with India. Speaking at a conclave on Monday, Jaishankar expressed frustration with Canada’s handling of issues concerning Indian diplomats and leaders.

Jaishankar highlighted what he described as a stark difference in how Canada addresses threats against Indian diplomats versus how it reacts to criticisms of its own officials. "The license they give themselves is completely different from the restrictions they impose on diplomats in Canada," Jaishankar said. He pointed to instances where Indian leaders and diplomats faced open threats in Canada, which were dismissed under the guise of 'freedom of speech.'

“When Indian journalists make social media comments or when our High Commissioner is threatened, it’s labelled as freedom of speech. But if an Indian journalist comments on the Canadian High Commissioner looking upset after a meeting, that’s treated as foreign interference,” Jaishankar remarked, underscoring the double standards he believes Canada is employing.

His comments come as diplomatic tensions between India and Canada have reached new heights. Just last week, India expelled six Canadian diplomats and recalled its own envoy after the Canadian government named the Indian High Commissioner and several other diplomats as ‘persons of interest’ in an ongoing probe into the murder of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Nijjar, a Canadian citizen, was shot dead in Surrey in June last year, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has accused Indian government agents of being involved in his killing.

When asked about the escalating focus on Canada, Jaishankar noted the shift in global attention. “There was a time when people would say, 'We’ll deal with Canada later, let’s talk about the U.S. first.' Now, for some reason, it’s, 'Let’s talk about Canada first, the U.S. can wait.'”

The minister also spoke more broadly about global geopolitical shifts, noting that the post-World War II world order, which was heavily influenced by Western powers, is evolving. “Over the last 20-25 years, we’ve seen a rebalancing towards a multipolar world. Many non-Western countries are playing a bigger role, and this change is something the West is struggling to adjust to,” Jaishankar explained.

Turning his attention back to Canada, Jaishankar outlined specific grievances. He criticized Canada for requesting India to subject its High Commissioner to a police inquiry, prompting India to withdraw its diplomats. He also accused Canadian diplomats of overstepping in India, collecting information on sensitive matters such as the military and police. "While Canadian diplomats freely gather information and profile individuals in India, they seem to have a problem when Indian diplomats try to safeguard their own welfare and security in Canada," Jaishankar added.

The escalating diplomatic row between India and Canada has now drawn international attention, as both countries grapple with the aftermath of Nijjar’s assassination and the broader implications for their bilateral relations.