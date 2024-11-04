'You don't know Justin Trudeau, there is one more year...': Canadian journalist's warning after attack at Hindu temple in Brampton

Canadian journalist Daniel Bordman warned that India-Canada relations could worsen in the final year of Justin Trudeau’s term. His comment came hours after Khalistani separatists reportedly attacked devotees near the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton, Canada.

Journalist Daniel Bordman has spoken about the increasing distrust between India and Canada. In October, he highlighted a decline in confidence in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s leadership and credibility.

"There are elements within the Khalistani apparatus, they are all over this... The Khalistani elements are in full attack mode. They are taking this as a total victory and slamming India," he told ANI in October.

Bordman stated that India has essentially put its relations with Canada on hold, awaiting a change in Canadian leadership. The attack by Khalistani separatists reportedly followed a protest that turned violent in Brampton. A video shows Khalistani extremists clashing with a counter-protest group waving Indian flags, opposing the separatists' ideology.

Tensions escalated quickly, leading to violent clashes between the two groups. As the situation worsened, Khalistani extremists allegedly began attacking members of the opposing group, who tried to escape. Many took shelter inside the Hindu Sabha Temple, which then became a target in the incident.

"It is not good...you don't know Justin Trudeau, there is one more year for him to go so brace yourself, it is going to get worse most likely. Hopefully, a new govt comes in and pulls out of a tailspin. A lot depends on US Presidential election..." news agency ANI quoted the Canadian scribe.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned the recent attack on Hindu devotees, stressing the importance of religious freedom. Trudeau stated that all Canadians have the right to practice their faith safely and without fear.