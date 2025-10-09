Israel and Hamas have agreed to an initial phase of a ceasefire plan in Gaza, halting hostilities in the war-torn region. This marks the most promising step toward ending a brutal two-year conflict that has claimed tens of thousands of lives, destabilized the Middle East, and sparked global protests.

US President Donald Trump announced the breakthrough via his Truth Social platform, declaring that all hostages held in Gaza would be released soon, while Israel would withdraw its troops to a mutually agreed-upon line. This move is seen as the first step toward achieving a “Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace.”

Hamas confirmed the agreement on Thursday, affirming it had accepted Trump’s proposal. The deal also includes provisions for a prisoner exchange and a phased Israeli withdrawal from Gaza.

Trump is scheduled to visit Jerusalem on Sunday, according to a statement from the Israeli President’s office. However, the US has not made an official announcement regarding the visit. The ceasefire will come into effect following approval from the Israeli government, which is expected later today. Israeli officials say a formal declaration ending the conflict will be made, allowing for the release of hostages.

The ceasefire’s activation is contingent on approval by Israel’s security cabinet, which is slated to meet at 6pm (1600 BST) on Thursday. An Israeli government spokesperson confirmed that the ceasefire would commence within 24 hours of the meeting’s conclusion. The 20 hostages currently believed to be alive in Gaza would be freed within 72 hours, they added.

As part of the agreement, Israel will withdraw its forces to an agreed line within the Gaza Strip, maintaining control over 53% of the territory, according to Israeli government sources.

Trump, in his announcement, expressed confidence that hostages would likely be released by Monday. However, key issues such as Hamas’s disarmament and the future governance of Gaza were not addressed in the proposed deal.

The agreement has been met with cautious optimism in both Gaza and Israel. While the initial steps have been celebrated, many residents remain wary about whether this ceasefire will lead to a lasting peace or if it is merely a temporary halt in hostilities.