Hostages released, firing halted: Israel, Hamas agree on a ceasefire to end the 15 month long war

In a significant diplomatic breakthrough, U.S. President Joe Biden confirmed on Wednesday that Israel and Hamas have reached a ceasefire deal aimed at ending the ongoing war in Gaza. The agreement includes a complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from the besieged enclave and the release of all hostages taken by Hamas during its unprecedented attack on Israel in October 2023.

"Today, after many months of intensive diplomacy by the United States, alongside Egypt and Qatar, Israel and Hamas have reached a ceasefire and hostage deal," Biden stated during a press conference at the Oval Office. "This deal will halt the fighting in Gaza, facilitate essential humanitarian assistance to Palestinian civilians, and reunite hostages with their families after more than 15 months in captivity."

The initial six-week ceasefire is set to begin on January 19 and will involve a gradual withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza, as well as the release of hostages held by Hamas in exchange for Palestinian prisoners detained by Israel.

Biden outlined that the ceasefire agreement is structured in three phases. The first phase will focus on the immediate release of hostages and the cessation of hostilities, with the U.S. playing a key role in facilitating these negotiations.

"During the next six weeks, Israel will negotiate the necessary arrangements to move to phase two, which is a permanent end to the war," Biden added.

As part of the agreement, Israel has also committed to allowing injured Palestinians to seek medical treatment outside of Gaza and will open the Rafah crossing with Egypt seven days after the initial phase begins.

The subsequent phases of the deal, while agreed upon in principle, will be negotiated during the first phase. If conditions are met, Hamas will release all remaining captives, primarily male soldiers, in exchange for additional Palestinian prisoners. Following this, Hamas will return the bodies of remaining captives, and a three- to five-year reconstruction plan for Gaza, under international supervision, will be implemented.

The ceasefire comes after extensive negotiations led by Egypt and Qatar, with support from the U.S. Notably, the deal was announced just days before the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump for a second term.

Hamas, in a statement on social media, hailed the agreement as "an achievement for our people" and a "turning point." Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed gratitude to both Biden and Trump for their roles in facilitating the breakthrough, indicating plans for a visit to Washington soon.