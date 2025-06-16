While Iran has told mediators, Qatar and Oman, that it is not open to negotiations for a ceasefire, US President Donald Trump is hopeful for a peace deal between Iran and Israel. Trump said “sometimes they have to fight it out”.

An official briefed on the communications between the parties told Reuters, "The Iranians informed Qatari and Omani mediators that they will only pursue serious negotiations once Iran has completed its response to the Israeli pre-emptive strikes.” The official said that Iran has made it "clear that it will not negotiate while under attack".

This comes after Israel launched a surprise attack on Iran on Friday morning, wiping out its top military command and damaging nuclear sites. Iran has vowed to "open the gates of hell" in retaliation.

The official also said that reports about Iran appealing to Oman and Qatar to engage the US to broker a ceasefire and renew nuclear talks were inaccurate.

Meanwhile, the US President, speaking to reporters on Sunday, said, "I hope there’s going to be a deal. I think it's time for a deal and we’ll see what happens. Sometimes they have to fight it out, but we’re gonna see what happens.”

On Sunday, Israel and Iran launched fresh attacks, killing and wounding civilians. Both militaries urged civilians on the opposing side to take precautions against further strikes.

Trump also posted on social media that the US would use trade to stop the Iran-Israel conflict, just like it had stopped the India-Pakistan conflict. “Iran and Israel should make a deal, and will make a deal, just like I got India and Pakistan to make, in that case by using TRADE with the United States to bring reason, cohesion, and sanity into the talks with two excellent leaders who were able to quickly make a decision and STOP!” he said on Truth Social.

Trump had also reportedly vetoed an Israeli plan to kill Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. He had also warned Iran to not attack the US – who he said had no involvement in the Israeli attacks – or the “full strength and might of the US Armed Forces will come down on you at levels never seen before”.