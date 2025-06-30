'Make them regret their words, mistakes': Iran's top Shia cleric issues fatwa against Donald Trump, Benjamin Netanyahu

Iran's top Shiite cleric, Ayatollah Naser Makarem Shirazi, recently issued a fatwa against US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Calling the two world leaders "enemies of God," the cleric urged Muslims across the world to unite and bring down the two leaders for threatening the Iranian leadership.

"Any person or regime that threatens the Leader or Marja (May God forbid) is considered a 'warlord' or a 'mohareb'," Makarem said in the ruling.

A mohareb refers to someone who wages a war against God. Under Iranian law, those who are identified as mohareb can face execution, crucifixion, limb amputation, or exile.

According to Mehr News Agency, the fatwa further said that "any cooperation or support for that enemy by Muslims or Islamic states is haram or forbidden. It is necessary for all Muslims around the world to make these enemies regret their words and mistakes."

It also stated that if a "Muslim who abides by his Muslim duty suffer hardship or loss in their campaign, they will be rewarded as a fighter in the way of God, God willing."

Makarem's fatwa comes after a 12-day war that erupted between Israel and Iran on June 13, when Tel Aviv launched a bombing campaign in Iran, which killed top military commanders and scientists linked to the country's nuclear programme.

After this, Tehran responded with ballistic missile attacks on Israeli cities. The 12-day war ended after the US joined Israel and attacked 3 key Iranian nuclear facilities, following which Iran bombed a US air base in Qatar.

In another statement, he declared that anyone who harms Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei deserves the death penalty.

A fatwa is an interpretation of Islamic law issued by a cleric and is binding for all Muslims. This implies that even if Islamic governments are not able to act on a fatwa, individual Muslims should ensure its enforcement.

An example of Islamic governments failing to act on a fatwa and individual Muslims taking matters into their own hands is that of author Salman Rushdie.

On February 14, 1989, Imam Khameini issued a Fatwa against Salman Rushdie for The Satanic Verses, labelling it blasphemous and calling for the execution of the author.

The fatwa declared: "I inform the proud Muslim people of the world that the author of The Satanic Verses book, which is against Islam, the Prophet, and the Quran... are sentenced to death. I call on all zealous Muslims to execute them quickly, wherever they find them."

Rushdie went into hiding under police protection. Despite living more openly later, he was stabbed in 2022 in New York, prompting him to return to seclusion.