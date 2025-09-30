Business Today
'Reject this, and we finish the job': Trump’s 20-pt Gaza plan comes with a Netanyahu warning to Hamas

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 30, 2025 6:44 AM IST
US President Donald Trump unveiled a sweeping 20-point peace initiative to end the Israel-Hamas conflict, declaring it a "historic day" after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu backed the plan during a high-stakes meeting in Washington.

The proposal, which Trump dubbed a path to “eternal peace,” centers on the immediate cessation of hostilities, a staged Israeli withdrawal, and the creation of a new technocratic Palestinian governance structure in Gaza—one that excludes Hamas entirely.

Trump announced the formation of a “Board of Peace,” which he will lead. The board will include Palestinian representatives, former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair, and other unnamed experts. “Hamas and other terrorist factions will play no role in the board, in the governance of Gaza at all, directly or indirectly,” Trump stated.

Countries involved in the back-channel talks include Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkey, Jordan, Indonesia, Egypt, and Pakistan. Trump warned that if Hamas refuses the plan, “Netanyahu will do what he has to do.”

From the White House, Netanyahu called Trump “the greatest friend that Israel has ever had in the White House.” He demanded the return of all Israeli hostages, alive or dead, within 72 hours of the deal’s acceptance. “This can be done the easy way or it can be done the hard way, but it will be done,” he said.

The plan outlines a phased prisoner exchange, amnesty for disarmed Hamas members, unrestricted humanitarian aid, and the deployment of an International Stabilization Force. Gaza would be redeveloped into a “terror-free zone” under temporary non-political Palestinian governance.

Critically, Israel pledges not to annex or occupy Gaza, and the U.S. commits to launching a dialogue toward Palestinian statehood—if governance reforms are met.

If Hamas rejects the deal, Trump said reconstruction efforts and aid will proceed only in areas cleared of militant influence. 

