Saudi prince Mohammed bin Salman's life in danger? Report sees growing risk over deal with Israel

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has expressed concerns over his safety amid ongoing discussions with U.S. lawmakers about normalizing ties with Israel.

According to Politico, the Saudi royal fears that pursuing peace with Israel could make him a target for assassination, a risk he communicated during his negotiations.

In discussions with U.S. Congress members, bin Salman reportedly drew a parallel between his situation and that of former Egyptian leader Anwar Sadat, who was assassinated after signing a peace treaty with Israel.

The Crown Prince questioned the measures the U.S. had taken to protect Sadat, highlighting his own fears as he navigates the potential fallout from a deal that could provoke strong reactions across the Arab world, particularly given the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

The Crown Prince also shared his concerns about losing support within Saudi Arabia, where public sentiment is strongly aligned with the Palestinian cause. “Saudis care very deeply about this,” he reportedly told U.S. lawmakers, emphasizing the significance of the issue to the broader Middle Eastern populace and the potential threat to his position as the guardian of Islam's holiest sites.

The potential agreement between Saudi Arabia, the U.S., and Israel remains shrouded in secrecy, with key details still under negotiation. The deal could include U.S. security guarantees, assistance for a civilian nuclear program in Saudi Arabia, and significant economic investments. However, the Crown Prince's apprehensions reflect the high stakes involved in striking such a deal, as he navigates the delicate balance between forging new diplomatic ties and maintaining stability within his own nation.