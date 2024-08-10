Israel strikes school in Eastern Gaza leaving over 100 Dead

In a devastating airstrike on Saturday, more than 100 were killed and dozens more injured when Israeli forces targeted a school sheltering displaced persons in eastern Gaza. This incident was reported by the Palestinian news agency WAFA and confirmed by the Hamas-run Gaza government media office, which stated that the attack occurred during the Fajr (dawn) prayers.

According to a statement from the Gaza government media, “The Israeli strikes targeted the displaced people while performing Fajr prayers, leading to a rapid increase in the number of casualties.” This incident marks a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict.

The latest airstrike follows a series of attacks on educational facilities over the past week. On August 4, two schools serving as shelters for displaced individuals in Gaza City were struck, resulting in the deaths of 30 people and injuring several others. Just a day prior, an attack on Hamama School also in Gaza City claimed 17 lives, and on August 1, 15 fatalities were reported after an Israeli strike hit Dalal al-Mughrabi School.

Israel has intensified its military operations in Gaza, asserting that many of the targeted buildings, including schools, house “terrorists” and act as “Hamas command control centres.” These strikes are part of a broader military offensive that escalated after Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel on October 7 of last year, which resulted in the deaths of approximately 1,200 people and the abduction of 250 others.

The ongoing conflict has had catastrophic consequences, with over 40,000 Palestinians reported dead in Gaza over the past ten months. As tensions continue to mount, the international community remains concerned about the humanitarian crisis unfolding in the region.

