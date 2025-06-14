US is helping Israel in intercepting barrage of Iranian missiles: Report

Explosions rocked Tel Aviv and Jerusalem on Friday as Iran launched hundreds of missiles toward Israel, marking one of the most intense escalations in the region in years. As the skies lit up with incoming fire, the United States moved swiftly to assist Israel in intercepting the barrage, according to a senior U.S. official cited by Axios.

The U.S. is “actively helping Israel intercept a barrage of Iranian missiles,” Axios reported, quoting a senior U.S. official who spoke on condition of anonymity. The official declined to specify whether the American involvement included fighter jets, warships, or other systems.

The strikes came in response to Israel’s Operation Rising Lion, a targeted offensive that reportedly hit deep into Iran’s nuclear and military command infrastructure.

“This is the most significant attack Iran has faced since the war with Iraq,” an Israeli defence official said.

According to the Israel Defence Forces (IDF), Iran launched hundreds of missiles toward Israeli territory, triggering air-raid sirens and forcing civilians into bomb shelters. Thick smoke and the sound of blasts were reported across Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.

Israeli paramedics confirmed that five people were injured in the Tel Aviv area—one in moderate condition, and four others with minor shrapnel wounds.

Amid the spiraling conflict, U.S. President Donald Trump held a high-level meeting with National Security Council principals in the White House Situation Room. The White House confirmed the meeting had concluded but did not disclose details or the duration of the discussion.

Trump also spoke directly with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a White House official told Reuters. The contents of their conversation have not been made public.