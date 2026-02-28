US-Israel strike: Satellite images show smoke, damage at Iran Supreme Leader’s residence

New satellite images obtained by The New York Times appear to show significant damage at the Tehran residence of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, following coordinated military strikes by Israel and the United States.

An image dated February 28 shows black smoke rising from the compound. Visible structural damage suggests that several buildings within the complex were hit in what have been described as joint US-Israeli attacks.

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CNN said it confirmed the location of the strikes on the compound by comparing the satellite imagery with other videos of strikes in the area and triangulating their positions.

JUST IN: 🚨🇮🇷

Satellite imagery shows the official residence of Ali Khamenei completely destroyed#Iran #Khamenei pic.twitter.com/dheuDcqRbt — Muneeb Ur Rehman (@Muneeb_I2) February 28, 2026

Explosions were also reported in multiple Iranian cities, including Isfahan and Qom, indicating a broader wave of strikes beyond the capital.

The compound, known as the beyt-e rahbari, serves as the office and residence of Iran’s Supreme Leader. It functions as the administrative and political centre of the Supreme Leader’s authority, from where Ayatollah Khamenei has delivered statements on key domestic and international issues for decades. The Supreme Leader holds the highest political and religious authority within Iran’s governance structure.

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US President Donald Trump delivered his first public statement following reports of escalating military action involving Iran, issuing a series of stark warnings and outlining what he described as a major U.S. operation.

Trump declared that Iran “can never have a nuclear weapon,” alleging that Tehran had attempted to rebuild its nuclear program and was developing long-range missiles capable of threatening the United States and other nations.

Israeli forces launched a pre-emptive military strike against Iran on February 28, targeting strategic sites including missile launchers, nuclear infrastructure and suspected military facilities, as explosions were reported in Tehran and other cities.