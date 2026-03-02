West Asia conflict: Indian crew member among 2 dead after 5 tankers targeted

Two people have been killed after a series of coordinated attacks on commercial ships and energy infrastructure across the Gulf region, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said in a situation report detailing the deteriorating security situation over the past 24 hours.

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According to the UKMTO, at least five commercial vessels were targeted in separate incidents in the Gulf of Oman and nearby waters, while energy facilities in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia were also struck in drone attacks.

One of the fatalities was an Indian national working aboard the crude oil tanker MKD VYOM. The crew member was reportedly in the vessel’s engine room when the tanker came under attack in the Gulf of Oman. The strike triggered a fire onboard, which has since been brought under control. Authorities are now planning to tow the damaged vessel to a secure port for further inspection and repairs.

A second casualty occurred aboard the US-flagged tanker Stena Imperative, which was berthed at a terminal in the Gulf kingdom of Bahrain. The ship was hit by a drone strike shortly before 3:00 a.m. GMT on Monday, killing one person and causing limited damage to the vessel, according to maritime security officials.

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Multiple ships targeted

Beyond the two confirmed fatal attacks, three additional commercial carriers were targeted in the region, though details about damage or casualties were not immediately available. Maritime authorities are continuing to investigate the incidents as shipping companies assess the risks of operating in the area.

The attacks come amid rising tensions in the Gulf and follow three reported strikes on major oil infrastructure within the last day.

Among the targets were facilities at Jebel Ali Port in Dubai, one of the Middle East’s busiest shipping hubs, as well as the Ras Tanura Refinery in Saudi Arabia, one of the world’s largest oil processing complexes. Both incidents were described as drone attacks, though authorities have not yet confirmed the extent of damage.

Shipping traffic collapses in Hormuz

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The escalation has triggered a sharp decline in maritime activity through the Strait of Hormuz, the strategic waterway that carries roughly a fifth of the world’s oil shipments.

UKMTO said shipping traffic through the strait dropped by nearly 80% in the last 24 hours, as vessel operators either delayed transits or rerouted ships amid security fears.

“While no official legal closure has been confirmed, multiple reports indicate Iranian forces are issuing VHF hails claiming the waterway is restricted,” the agency said in its advisory to mariners.

Ships operating in the region have also reported severe disruption to navigation and communications, including GNSS and GPS interference as well as problems with AIS vessel tracking systems, complicating efforts to safely navigate the narrow shipping corridor.