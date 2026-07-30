1,000 km on one tank: Can hydrogen beat batteries for long-distance buses? Spain's latest trial says yes

Beyond city buses

Unlike most hydrogen buses deployed today, which primarily serve urban routes, this vehicle has been designed for intercity and long-distance operations.

Built by Spanish manufacturer Irizar, the hydrogen coach is undergoing passenger trials in the Madrid region with Spanish operator Alsa. The trials are focused on testing the vehicle across demanding regional and long-distance routes rather than short urban commutes.

At the heart of the bus is a 190-kilowatt hydrogen fuel-cell system developed by Bosch, working alongside an electric drivetrain.

Why the 1,000-km range matters

Range anxiety remains one of the biggest operational challenges for electric buses covering long distances.

Battery-electric buses have made rapid progress in city transport, where predictable routes and overnight charging work well. However, operators serving regional or interstate corridors often face longer turnaround times and limited charging infrastructure.

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The hydrogen coach aims to address that challenge by combining:

A driving range of over 1,000 km

Refuelling in roughly 15–20 minutes

Zero tailpipe emissions, with water vapour being the only direct exhaust

The quick refuelling time means operators can maintain schedules similar to conventional diesel coaches without lengthy charging breaks.

Different role than battery buses

The trial reflects a broader shift in thinking within Europe's clean transport strategy.

Rather than positioning hydrogen as a replacement for battery-electric vehicles, manufacturers increasingly see it as a complementary technology — particularly for routes where batteries become too heavy or charging downtime becomes commercially impractical.

That distinction is becoming more important as European countries work to decarbonise public transport while maintaining operational flexibility.

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The demonstration comes as Europe accelerates investment in hydrogen infrastructure under its climate goals. Bosch has expanded its hydrogen mobility portfolio, while several European cities are deploying fuel-cell buses alongside battery-electric fleets.

Madrid itself has already invested in hydrogen refuelling infrastructure for public transport, although earlier hydrogen buses operating there typically offered ranges of around 280 km — making the new Irizar coach a significant leap in capability.

Can hydrogen fuel cell become mainstream?

Hydrogen transport has faced criticism over high fuel costs, limited refuelling infrastructure and questions about overall energy efficiency compared with battery-electric systems.

Yet supporters argue that long-haul buses, heavy trucks and coaches remain among the strongest use cases for hydrogen because they demand long operating hours, minimal downtime and extended driving range.

The Spanish trial will therefore be watched closely by transport operators across Europe. If the coach delivers reliable performance under everyday passenger service, it could strengthen the case for hydrogen in segments where batteries still struggle to match diesel's operational convenience.