Asian Paints Q1 show: MD & CEO Amit Syngle on price hike, rising competition, B2B business and more

One is the private capex and the other is in terms of the government spending, which has delivered strong gains, especially across all the urban centers.

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Third area, he pointed out was the industrial business, which continues to do well. Auto has been a very strong champion in terms of what the company has been able to achieve.

The company expects a good festive season in terms of sales, which he says is a longer season this time.

On the possibility of price hike, Syngle said prices of raw materials have softened from the peak in March and April. The company does not want to disrupt the market demand from an excessive price increase. However, Syngle said at the same time, the company would also like to maintain good margins in terms of business.

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On rising competition, Syngle said he expects the intensity of competition to continue due to consolidation in the paint industry. In fact, Syngle said this intensity will not decrease in this year.

On July 29, Asian Paints reported a 39.96 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit for the quarter June 2026 quarter. Profit attributable to owners of the company came at Rs 1,539.25 crore in Q1 FY27 compared with Rs 1,099.77 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations rose 17.94 per cent YoY to Rs 10,541.94 crore from Rs 8,938.55 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's international business recorded net sales growth of 27.2 per cent in rupee terms and 20.3 per cent in constant currency, while profit-before-tax (PBT) margin expanded by 275 basis points (bps).