3M to pay $7.35 billion to settle PFAS injury claims, here’s what the ‘forever chemicals’ case is about

About 115,000 to 120,000 plaintiffs are eligible to participate, according to 3M.

What are PFAS chemicals

PFAS are a group of manufactured chemicals used in products designed to resist heat, stains, grease and water. They have been linked to health issues including liver damage, lower birth weight, reduced antibody response to vaccines, and kidney and testicular cancer.

3M has faced lawsuits over alleged PFAS contamination and health-related injuries. The company did not admit liability as part of the latest settlement and said it was prepared to continue defending itself in litigation.

3M to take $5.8 billion charge

3M said it expects to record a pre-tax charge of $5.8 billion in the fourth quarter. The company said the charge would not impact its previously issued forecast.

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The payment structure includes a $50 million payment in 2026, with no payments due in 2027. About 20% of the payments will be due in the final two years.

“This settlement is a significant milestone for 3M and substantially reduces litigation uncertainty,” CEO William Brown said in a statement on Tuesday.

3M said all remaining and future personal injury claims, both inside and outside the AFFF MDL, would be managed through several settlement mechanisms.

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3M's earlier $10.3 billion PFAS settlement

The latest settlement comes after 3M reached a $10.3 billion settlement in 2023 with a host of US public water systems to resolve water pollution claims tied to “forever chemicals”.

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Other companies, including DuPont and Corteva, are also facing lawsuits related to PFAS.

3M said it has successfully completed its previously announced plan to discontinue the manufacture of all PFAS globally by the end of 2025.

The latest deal is expected to settle most of 3M's current personal injury claims and reduce uncertainty around its remaining PFAS-related litigation.