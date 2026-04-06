‘Will react in kind,’ says Iran in response to Trump’s threats to attack critical infra

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei responded to US President Donald Trump's threats, warning that Iran will retaliate in kind to any attacks on its infrastructure.

"Our armed forces have made it clear that in case Iran's infrastructure is attacked, we would react in kind. Our armed forces would target any similar infrastructure that is owned or in any way or manner related to the United States or contributes to their act of aggression against Iran," said Baghaei, as per a report in Al Jazeera.

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This response follows Trump's warnings of military action if Iran does not reach an agreement with Washington to end the conflict and reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

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In an interview with Axios, Trump said there is a good chance of a deal, but if Iran does not agree, he would be "blowing up everything over there". He indicated that discussions were ongoing and a deal might still be possible before the deadline.

Earlier, on the social media platform Truth Social, Trump issued a stern warning, threatening to target Iran's critical infrastructure if his demands were not met. He set a deadline for Iran to make a deal or open the Strait by Tuesday, stating that the US would disable Iran's energy and civil infrastructure if the deadline was missed.

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Trump's post used strong language, warning that Tuesday would be "Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day" in Iran, and urged Iran to open the Strait.

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"Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F****n' Strait, you crazy bastards, or you'll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah," he stated in his post.

On Thursday, Trump claimed that Iran's largest bridge had been destroyed and urged Tehran to make a deal before it was too late. He said the bridge would never be used again and warned of more actions to follow.