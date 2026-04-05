‘Good chance of deal by Monday’: Trump pushes Iran to reopen Strait of Hormuz

US President Donald Trump said that there was a “good chance” of reaching a deal with Iran by Monday, as he pressed Tehran to reopen the strategically crucial Strait of Hormuz or face possible military action.

Speaking to Fox News, Trump said negotiations were underway behind the scenes and suggested a breakthrough could be imminent. “I think there is a good chance tomorrow, they are negotiating now,” he said, referring to ongoing talks between American and Iranian officials.

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Trump warns of severe consequences

At the same time, the US president warned that failure to reach a deal quickly could trigger major retaliation.

“If they don’t make a deal and fast, I’m considering blowing everything up and taking over the oil,” Trump said during the interview, adding that Americans would see “bridges and power plants dropping all over their country” if Iran failed to meet the deadline.

In the same conversation, Trump also made a striking claim about earlier unrest inside Iran, alleging that the United States had supplied weapons to demonstrators during protests.

“We sent guns to the protesters, a lot of them,” he said. “And I think the Kurds took the guns.”

Escalation over Strait of Hormuz

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Tensions between United States and Iran have escalated sharply after Trump demanded that Tehran reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a critical maritime chokepoint through which a large share of the world’s oil shipments passes.

In a post on the social media platform Truth Social, Trump signalled the possibility of imminent military strikes on Iranian infrastructure.

“Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the Fuckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell — JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah. President DONALD J. TRUMP,” he wrote.

The reference to “Power Plant Day” and “Bridge Day” echoes earlier statements by Trump suggesting that US forces could target Iranian power plants and bridges if Tehran continues blocking the key shipping lane.

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48-hour ultimatum

Trump has repeatedly warned that Iran must reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face military action. In recent days, he renewed a 48-hour ultimatum, saying that “all hell will rain down” if Tehran fails to comply.

The waterway connects the Gulf’s major oil producers to global markets and is considered one of the most strategically important shipping routes in the world. Any disruption there has immediate implications for international energy supplies and prices.

Trump had earlier said he hoped to secure a diplomatic agreement with Iran before April 6, warning that the country’s energy infrastructure could be targeted if the strait remained closed.

The US president had also paused attacks on Iranian energy facilities for 10 days to allow negotiations to proceed, but that window is now close to expiring. Although Trump said “great progress” had been made during talks, no agreement has been announced so far.

Iran has pushed back strongly against the US ultimatum, describing Washington’s proposals as “unrealistic, illogical and excessive.”

Officials in Tehran have indicated they are unwilling to reopen the Strait of Hormuz under pressure, raising fears that the standoff could escalate into a broader military confrontation in the region.