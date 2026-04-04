‘48 hours before all...’: Trump issues ultimatum for Iran to open Hormuz or strike deal

US President Donald Trump has issued a fresh warning to Iran, saying time is running out to reach a deal and reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz as his April 6 deadline approaches.

In a post on the social media platform Truth Social, Trump signalled the possibility of a sharp escalation in the conflict, setting a 48-hour deadline while tensions continue to rise across the Middle East.

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"Remember when I gave Iran ten days to MAKE A DEAL or OPEN UP THE HORMUZ STRAIT. Time is running out - 48 hours before all Hell will reign down on them. Glory be to GOD!" he wrote.

Trump had earlier said he wanted an agreement before April 6 and warned that Iran’s energy infrastructure could be targeted if the Strait is not reopened. The waterway is a critical global oil transit route linking the Gulf to international markets.

The US president had paused attacks on Iranian energy sites for 10 days to allow space for negotiations — a window that ends April 6. While he said “great progress” had been made in talks, the diplomatic push has so far failed to produce an agreement.

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Iran has rejected US proposals, describing them as “unrealistic, illogical and excessive,” even as it continued missile and drone strikes across the region, including attacks targeting Israel.

Regional tensions have also spilled into the United Arab Emirates, where authorities said air defences intercepted dozens of incoming threats over the past 24 hours.

In Dubai, debris from intercepted projectiles damaged the office of US technology company Oracle Corporation, according to the city’s media office.

Meanwhile, the US military is continuing its search for a missing American airman after an F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jet was shot down over southwestern Iran on Friday. One crew member has been rescued, but the second remains unaccounted for.

Both Iran and the US confirmed that Tehran’s forces downed the two-seat aircraft. Separately, two US officials said the pilot of an A-10 Thunderbolt II fighter aircraft ejected after the jet crashed in Kuwait following Iranian fire.

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Two Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters involved in the search for the missing crew member were also hit by Iranian fire but managed to exit Iranian airspace safely, according to US officials quoted by Reuters.

The possibility that the missing airman could be captured has raised concern in Washington, where officials fear Tehran could use the incident as leverage in the escalating confrontation.