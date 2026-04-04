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'We hope that's not...':Trump hints at chilling worst-case scenario after US F-15 crew goes missing in Iran

'We hope that's not...':Trump hints at chilling worst-case scenario after US F-15 crew goes missing in Iran

He described the situation as "a war", but did not elaborate on Washington's response if the missing crew member had been harmed.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Apr 4, 2026 8:29 AM IST
'We hope that's not...':Trump hints at chilling worst-case scenario after US F-15 crew goes missing in IranDonald Trump
SUMMARY
  • Trump calls Iran jet downing a war but won’t affect talks
  • One US pilot recovered, another missing after Iran shoots F-15E
  • Another US plane downed near Strait of Hormuz, pilot rescued

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that Iran shooting down an Air Force F-15E jet will not affect ongoing talks to end the war. He described the situation as "a war", but did not elaborate on Washington's response if the missing crew member had been harmed.

Speaking to NBC News, Trump said, "No, not at all. No, it’s war." In a separate interview with The Independent, he declined to comment on potential actions if Iranian forces reach the downed airman, the first American pilot shot down over enemy territory since 2003. "We hope that’s not going to happen," he added.

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The Pentagon has informed the House Armed Services Committee that the status of a second service member from the F-15E crew remains unknown. A congressional aide told the Associated Press that while one service member has been recovered, the other is missing, and their whereabouts are unclear.

DON'T MISS | West Asia war: US loses fighter jet inside Iran, rescue mission launched for crew

Reports indicate another US combat plane went down over the Persian Gulf, with the pilot rescued. Iranian state media said the A-10 "Warthog" was targeted by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps near the Strait of Hormuz.

US media have also reported that two Air Force helicopters, including at least one Black Hawk, were hit during a rescue operation for the missing F-15E crew member.

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The White House declared a "lid" on press activities at 4 p.m. EST, signalling that President Trump would not make any public appearances that day. This early closure suggested a cautious approach as search-and-rescue efforts continued.

DON'T MISS | Who is Pete Hegseth? The controversial Pentagon leader who asked US Army Chief Randy George to step down

Meanwhile, Iran mocked the US after a leadership shake-up at the Pentagon in which several American generals were removed during the ongoing conflict. According to reports, US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth asked US Army Chief of Staff Randy George to step down immediately. 

Not just this, two other senior officers — David Hodne and William Green Jr. — were also removed as part of a broader reshuffle. Reacting to the development, the Iran Embassy wrote on X, "The regime change happened successfully. MAGA (sic)." 

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Tehran also criticised Trump's comments, including his warning that American forces could push Iran "back to the Stone Age." Iranian officials called the statement reckless and potentially a "massive war crime". 

Published on: Apr 4, 2026 8:29 AM IST
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