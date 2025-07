At least six people were killed in a shooting at a market in Bangkok on Monday, according to a police official.

The death toll includes the gunman, who died by suicide, said Charin Gopatta, Deputy Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, in a statement to Reuters.

According to the Erawan Emergency Medical Centre, which monitors hospitals in Bangkok, the victims included four security guards at the Or Tor Kor market and a woman.

(This is a developing story. Check this space for more)