AWS outage triggers widespread issues on Alexa, Prime Video, Perplexity, Signal, other apps and websites

Amazon Web Services (AWS) encountered an outage on Monday, resulting in extensive connectivity problems for companies and users worldwide. The disruption impacted a host of high-profile online services, including popular gaming titles like Fortnite and social platforms such as Snapchat.

Amazon's own retail website, PrimeVideo, and Alexa experienced operational issues, as confirmed by outage tracking service Downdetector. Users of other companies relying on AWS for cloud infrastructure also reported difficulties accessing financial, trading, and messaging platforms, highlighting the widespread consequences of the incident.

Advertisement

Related Articles

AWS acknowledged the technical problems in its US-EAST-1 Region. "We can confirm increased error rates and latencies for multiple AWS Services in the US-EAST-1 Region," it said in an update on the company's status page. The impact was not limited to a specific sector, as it included a variety of services ranging from gaming to financial transactions and messaging applications.

Several companies directly attributed their service outages to the AWS disruption. As stated by Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas, "Perplexity is down right now. The root cause is an AWS issue. We're working on resolving it," in a post on X. Additionally, AI startup Perplexity, cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase and trading app Robinhood attributed the outages to AWS.

Outage tracking sites and company officials reported a broad spectrum of affected platforms. Downdetector listed Amazon's shopping site, PrimeVideo, Alexa, as well as gaming titles such as Fortnite, Roblox, Clash Royale, and Clash of Clans among those impacted. Financial platforms including Paypal's Venmo and Chime, as well as ride-hailing competitor Lyft, also experienced disruptions.

Advertisement

Signal's President Meredith Whittaker confirmed, "Messaging app Signal's President Meredith Whittaker also confirmed on X that their platform was hit by the AWS outage as well."

AWS provides on-demand computing power, data storage, and digital services to a diverse customer base, including businesses, governments, and individuals. Competitors such as Google and Microsoft also operate in this sector. According to the available information, AWS and Amazon did not respond to requests for comment regarding the incident.