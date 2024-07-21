Bangladesh protests: US issues travel advisory; Canada ‘concerned’, ‘shoot-on-sight' orders issued to stop violence

The United States and Canada have urged their citizens to avoid travelling to the country amid escalating tensions and widespread protests. A total of 105 deaths were reported in Bangladesh as police cracked down on unrelenting student-led protests against government job quota despite a ban on public gatherings, AFP reported citing hospitals.

Citing significant ‘civil unrest’, the US State Department has raised its travel advisory to level four on July 20, warning of demonstrations and violent clashes across Dhaka and other parts of the country.

“Travelers should not travel to Bangladesh due to ongoing civil unrest in Dhaka. Demonstrations and violent clashes have been reported throughout Dhaka and its neighbouring areas,” the US State Department said in a statement. “Due to the security situation, there may be a delay in provision of routine consular services,” it added.

The US government has also authorised voluntary departure of non-emergency personnel and their families from Bangladesh over safety concerns.

Meanwhile, Canada has expressed deep concern and called for a peaceful resolution to the ongoing protests.

In a statement on X (formally Twitter), Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly conveyed Canada’s deep concern over the escalating violence following protests in Bangladesh, urging all parties involved to collaborate toward halting further violence and achieving a peaceful resolution.

Similarly, Canada’s Minister of National Defence, Bill Blair, expressed dismay over the ongoing violence, describing the loss of lives and attacks on student protesters as deeply troubling and unacceptable.

Blair added, “Upholding democratic freedoms and the rule of law is crucial and must be respected.”

Shoot-on-sight order

Soldiers patrolled the streets of Bangladesh to quell growing civil unrest sparked by student demonstrations, with the police being granted “shoot-on-sight" orders for those defying curfew.

The Bangladesh government imposed a national curfew and deployed the military on July 19 as police was unable to contain the violent protests. People have been ordered to remain at home and all gatherings and demonstrations have been banned.

The curfew was lifted briefly on July 20 afternoon to allow people to get essential errands.

The protesters are demanding an end to a quota system that reserves up to 30 percent of government jobs for relatives of veterans who fought in Bangladesh’s war of Independence in 1971 against Pakistan.

Protesters had set fire to several government buildings, including the state broadcaster, the national disaster management agency and a toll plaza. Hackers also defaced the official Bangladesh police website with messages describing the protest as “a war for justice, for freedom, and for our future.”

Indian students return

Nearly 1,000 Indian students have returned to India from Bangladesh through various land transit points or by flight. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the Foreign Ministry is fully focused on ensuring safety and well-being of the Indians in Bangladesh.

The Indian High Commission is in regular contact with more than 4,000 students still in various universities across Bangladesh. Students from Nepal and Bhutan have also been aided in crossing into India upon request.

India has dubbed the protests an ‘internal matter’ for the other country. Officials have issued an advisory for Indian nationals and helpline numbers have been activated.