Sheikh Hasina's son says Bangladesh's 'iron lady' wouldn't return to politics: 'She's very disappointed'

Sajeeb Wazed Joy, son and former official adviser of Bangladesh's ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, said in an interview on Monday that she will not enter politics again. He asserted that on her family's insistence, she left the country for her own safety.

Hasina resigned and left the country and landed in India on Monday amid mass protests against her government. In an interview to Newshour on the BBC World Service, Joy mentioned that Hasina was considering tendering her resignation since Sunday and left the country after her family's insistence.

Related Articles

He said that his mother, also known as Bangladesh's 'iron lady', was "so disappointed that after all her hard work, for a minority to rise up against her." He also talked about Sheikh Hasina's role as the Prime Minister.

Joy said that Sheikh Hasina turned Bangladesh around from a failing state to one of the rising tigers of Asia. “She has turned Bangladesh around. When she took over power, it was considered a failing state. It was a poor country. Until today it was considered one of the rising tigers of Asia. She's very disappointed.”

What's up in Bangladesh?

Meanwhile, President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Monday ordered the release of Bangladesh Nationalist Party Chairperson and former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, who is under house arrest after being convicted in several cases. He also said that an interim government would be formed as soon as possible.

The interim government will conduct general elections in the country as soon as possible.

"A decision has been taken to form an interim government as soon as possible by dissolving parliament. The army will also take measures to normalise the prevailing anarchic situation," Shahabuddin said in a televised address. He also ordered the release of all students arrested during ongoing protests.

President Shahabuddin further said the families of the victims will be compensated and all necessary assistance will be provided for the treatment of the injured. Furthermore, he urged political parties to normalise the law and order situation and put a stop to looting and other destructive activities.

He also said that those involved in violence will be brought to justice through impartial probe. All offices and courts in the country will open from Tuesday onwards, Shahabuddin added.

"Let's work together to save the country. I humbly call upon all to play their role from their respective positions to advance the country rising above mutual envy and animosity," he added.

Here's what's happened in India so far

Back home, security was beefed up around India-Bangladesh border after Hasina landed at the Hindon airport in Ghaziabad. Meghalaya also imposed a night curfew on tis border with Bangladesh.

Assam and West Bengal governments issued a "high alert" to its districts sharing border with Bangladesh. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee also appealed to people of the state to avoid any provocation and maintain peace.

Hours after Sheikh Hasina landed at the Hindon airport, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval met her. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar briefed not only Prime Minister Narendra Modi but also Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi over the prevailing situation in the neighbouring country.

Moreover, airlines like Air India and IndiGo cancelled all their flights to and from Dhaka.

Bangladesh clashes

The clashes between protestors demanding Hasina's resignation and the Awami League supporters in parts of Bangladesh, including Dhaka, erupted on Sunday days after over 200 people were killed in clashes between police and student protestors.

At least 300 people have lost their lives within a fortnight of protests. The protestors have demanded that the quota system in government jobs be put to an end. Under this quota system, 30 per cent of government jobs have been reserved for relatives of veterans who fought in Bangladesh's War of Independence in 1971.