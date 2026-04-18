The status of the Strait of Hormuz has slipped back into uncertainty after Iran declared that control over the critical oil artery has “reverted to its previous state,” citing the continuing US naval blockade of its ports. The announcement complicates earlier claims from both Tehran and Washington that the waterway had reopened, underscoring the fragile and fluid nature of the current ceasefire.

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Iran calls blockade ‘piracy’, tightens grip

In a sharply worded statement carried by Iranian media, the country’s military command, Khatam Al-Anbiya, described the US naval blockade as “piracy” and asserted that Iranian armed forces had resumed strict control over the strait. The command warned that until Washington restores “complete freedom of navigation” for Iranian-linked vessels, the situation would remain tightly managed.

The remarks signal a hardening posture from Tehran, even as diplomatic channels remain open. The strait, which previously carried roughly a fifth of global oil supplies, is once again emerging as a geopolitical flashpoint — its operational status now subject to competing narratives and strategic signaling.

Tankers move, but ambiguity persists

Despite the rhetoric, maritime activity suggests partial normalcy. Vessel-tracking data showed a convoy of tankers — ranging from liquefied petroleum gas carriers to chemical and oil product vessels — successfully transiting the strait on April 18. More ships were reported to be following, indicating that some commercial traffic has resumed.

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However, the continued US blockade appears to be shaping how freely such movement can occur. The contradiction between visible tanker activity and official warnings highlights the uncertain operating environment for global shipping and energy markets.

Around 130 million barrels of oil was stuck in the Strait due to the earlier blockade before the temporary ceasefire was announced.

Ceasefire deadline looms amid mixed signals

The confusion has been further amplified by statements from Donald Trump, who has maintained that while the strait is “open,” the US blockade will remain in force until a broader agreement with Iran is reached — particularly concerning Tehran’s nuclear programme.

Speaking aboard Air Force One, Trump suggested the fragile two-week ceasefire could collapse if no long-term deal is secured by Wednesday. “Maybe I won’t extend it, but the blockade [on Iranian ports] is going to remain. So you have a blockade, and unfortunately we have to start dropping bombs again,” he warned.

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The White House has struck a more optimistic tone, saying it feels “good about the prospects of a deal,” even after recent talks in Islamabad ended without a breakthrough.